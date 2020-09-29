NASS resumption: CSO demands passage of electoral act amendment bill

NASS

Centre for Liberty (CFL) a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has demanded the immediate passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill as the National Assembly resumed sitting from its nine weeks recess.

Mr Ariyo Dare-Atoye, Co-convener, CFL made the call on Tuesday in Abuja while leading some groups of youths to protest for the passage of the bill at the entrance of the national assembly complex.

He urged the national assembly to expedite action on the passage of the electoral bill currently before it, adding that the national assembly was the only constitutionally recognised authority to pass the bill for the President to assent.

Dare-Atoye said that the President, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) CSO and the media were ready for the passage of the bill but only waiting for the national assembly to do the needful.

According to him, INEC is prepared for electronic platform in our elections, they are also prepared to validate our election with electronic platform.

“We saw what happened in the Edo elections where INEC introduced electronic platform where people were able to check the election’s result.

He said that Nigerians were desirous of a public hearing on the bill and made contributions, while demanding its immediate passage.

Dare-Atoye said that the electoral bill was important in conducting free, fair and credible elections, adding that it would reduce violence in the nation’s elections and the huge cost expended on it.

He urged the leadership of the national assembly to recommit themselves to the passage of electoral amendments bills, and give Nigerians a long overdue electoral reform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Nigerians deserves free, fair credible and peaceful elections”, “Give ive us electoral reforms”.

Others were; “Citizens ask national assembly to give Nigerian electoral act 2020”, “Pass electoral act 2020.