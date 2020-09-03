NASS should stop Water bill to avert catastrophe says Okon

The convict said he would bomb National Assembly.

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Elder statesman and former member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Anietie Okon, has warned that Nigeria will be doomed if the National Assembly passes the Water Resources Bill into law.

According to him, the bill was a deliberate attempt at recolonizing the country by the Fulani hegemony and oligarchs.

He, therefore, advised the National Assembly to jettison the bill so as to avoid the impending conflagration likely to engulf the country.

He said, “Buhari is trying to get the bill by stealth and that is the lowest form this government can fall to. This shows the lack of empathy for people other than the president’s people. It is obvious that they are casting some eyes of evil possession over the waters.”

“When you claim a river, you claim itw banks because this is the most fertile portions in the country. They want to use his people, the Fulani people, but that will be the end for his people, for Nigeria. I dare him to send the National Assembly to pass that bill of iniquity.

“Anybody depending on this Assembly to stand on its own, just wait for other non- Fulani members to make their own noise and take the artificial majority due to British rule and pass the bill, but I bet them, they should not test the patience of our people too far.

“When you believe that your government owns any piece of land and rights to deploy them anywhere, then you are in for a surprise.

“This is a backdoor approach to reintroduce RUGA, but RUGA itself will die. The national labour leaders have spoken. Leaders of PANDEF, UMBC have also spoken. Leaders of the South East have spoken through Ohaneze and other groups and that the President wants to dare the people and we are going to be ready for them.

“As I said, it is a law of impunity and it has to be stopped. Every member of the National Assembly has it as a duty to stop the conflagration that will follow this rubbish,” Senator Okon added.

Vanguard