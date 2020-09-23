Natha-Amadi for burial Oct. 2

Our Reporter

The remains of Mrs. Ezinne Fyna Ogbonnea Natha-Amadi (aka Nnenne), 94, will be interred on October 2 after a church service at St. Patrick’s Anglican Church, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Service of songs and night tribute will hold on October 1, at Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt.

She is survived by children, grand-children and great grand-children among whom are Elder Kenneth Azubuike Natha-Amadi, Major Harold Chidugam Natha-Amadi (Rtd) and Mrs. Lovelyn Sokari Kalagbor.