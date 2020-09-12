National Assembly postpones resumption till Sept 29

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The National Assembly on Friday postponed resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks.

The Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Olatunde Ojo, in a statement in Abuja, said lawmakers would now resume on Tuesday 29th September, 2020.

It will be recalled that the Senate and the House of Representatives had on Thursday July 23, 2020 adjourned plenary sessions to Tuesday, September 15, 2020, to enable lawmakers observe their annual vacation.

Ojo however did not give any reason for rescheduling the resumption date in his statement.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 29th September, 2020.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date.”