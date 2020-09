In this file photo taken on July 20, 2019 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny addresses demonstrators during a rally to support opposition and independent candidates after authorities refused to register them for September elections to the Moscow City Duma, Moscow.

Maxim ZMEYEV / AFP

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is welcome to return to Russia, the Kremlin said Wednesday after he was discharged from a German hospital that treated him for poisoning.

“As regards his returning to Moscow, like any other Russian citizen, he is free to do so at any moment,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

AFP