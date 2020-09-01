NBA 1992 P/Harcourt Conference crises and repetition of history

Part Two: Going Forward; a Revamped, Re-vitalized NBA – Storm Clouds Ahead?

There has been in circulation, the report titled “NBA Presidency 2020: It will be a great failure of leadership for SANs to surrender leadership to non SANs – Awomolo writes SANs” as reported by the online news platform BarristerNG.com with the link https://www.barristerNG.com/nba-presidency-2020-it-will-be-a-great-failure-of-leadership-for-sans-to-surrender-leadership-to-non-sans-awomolo-writes-sans/

While no one cannot begrudge Asiwaju Solomon Adegboyega Awomolo SAN on his desire to have the Office of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association occupied only by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, I am tempted to disagree that the said “memo” should be directed at Chief T. J. Onomigbo Okpoko SAN on the grounds of being “the most active Senior, past president and one of the surviving senior members of the Inner Bar, who cannot afford to look away or be unconcerned about the future of the NBA”.

There are four past presidents of the NBA: Chief Adetunji A. Fadairo SAN; Prince Judge Bola Ajibola SAN; Mr. Charles Idehen and Chief (Mrs.) Priscilla Kuye who are alive and are Senior Past Presidents to Chief T. J. Onomigbo Okpoko SAN, who as stated earlier in this write-up, became President of the NBA in August, 1998 at the Abuja Conference.

Accordingly, my understanding of the choice of Chief T. J. Onomigbo Okpoko SAN as the addressee of Asiwaju Awomolo SAN’s memo is that it was dictated by his being the oldest and active past president of the NBA, post the NBA’s Port-Harcourt 1992 crisis. Since the matter being at the centre of the said memo is the Presidency of the NBA, as otherwise, Chief Adetunji A. Fadairo SAN eminently deserves that honour, given that he is the oldest living Past President of the NBA.

To put this in perspective, a quick recap of the NBA Presidency, from the Prince Judge Bola Ajibola SAN’s tenure in 1984 to the 1992 Port Harcourt Conference is required. When Prince Bola Ajibola (as he then was) won the election to the Office of the President of the NBA, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was the Head of State and before the completion of his tenure as NBA President he was appointment the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, a position retained until his appointment to the World Court at The Hague. The 1st Vice President of the NBA, Mr. Ebele Nwokoye, completed Price Ajibola’s tenure (which was at that time one year, with a further term of 1 year if re-elected). Mr. Ebele Nwokoye thereafter ran for office and served as President of the NBA from 1985 to 1987.

Mr. Alao Aka-Bashorun succeeded Mr. Ebele Nwokoye and served as the President of the NBA from 1987 to 1989 and this was followed by the election of Mr. Charles Idehen at the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos in 1989 and he served until 1991. Mr. Charles Idehen was succeeded by Chief Clement Obiora Akpamgbo SAN who was elected at the Concorde Hotel, Owerri, Imo State into the Office of President of the NBA 1991 did not complete his first year in Office before he was appointed by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as the Honourable, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation. Chief Akpamgbo SAN was succeeded by Chief (Mrs.) Priscilla Kuye, the then 1st Vice President who served out his remaining tenure as President from 1991 to 1992.

Then came the 1992 Port Harcourt NBA Annual General Conference, at which Chief (Mrs.) Priscilla Kuye, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed Dalhatu, Mr. Segun Onakoya and Mr. Kanmi Ishola Osobu (Peoples’ Law) were the candidates for the NBA Presidency. That election did not hold and was adjourned sine die by Chief (Mrs.) Priscilla Kuye, following a Court Order restraining the conduct of the elections. I was a candidate for the Office of Assistant General Secretary at the 1992 Annual General Conference. The rest, they say, is history.

Following the lessons learnt from the 1992 Port Harcourt crises, and the 1998 Abuja Conference, the Bar resolved that – with the exception of statutory or ex-officio offices – elected Officers of the NBA were no longer at liberty to seek or accept appointments to public offices from or by the government of the day. The logic was faultless: to avoid turning NBA elections – especially to the Office of President – into “do or die” affairs. It was also resolved that election into the Office of the President would henceforth rotate between three Zones – West, East and North and that this scheme would affect the Offices of the 1stVice-President and Secretary General.

This zoning policy is undoubtedly salutary, given our recent unhappy history as graphically illustrated by the Port Harcourt imbroglio. It was also intended to confer a measure of stability on the elections. Unfortunately, it has not always produced the salutary accord, even within the Zones themselves – with the notable exception of 2008 when Deacon Dele Adesina SAN withdrew from the race for the Office of President for Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu SAN. It is hoped that the zones (and their sub-zones) will spare the association and candidates of the spiraling cost of conducting elections by facilitating the institutionalisation of seamless processes of producing consensus candidates for the particular offices of the NBA which are zoned to them. I believe that this would be consistent with the spirit and letters of the NBA constitution. Our collective goal and aspiration must be to evolve an NBA which is truly professional even in choosing its officers and refrain from turning the NBA into political parties of the Nigerian genre. Even politicians and political parties live on consensus.

With all due respect, never in the history of the Bar has the Presidency of the NBA been the exclusive preserve of Senior Advocates of Nigeria. While there is no doubt that the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria confers a status of leadership within the legal profession, it is equally true that a good number of past presidents of the NBA were not Senior Advocates of Nigeria as at when they were elected presidents and performed creditably. It is with this view that I fear that, Asiwaju Awomolo SAN’s epistle to Chief Okpoko SAN – if not properly handled – has the potential of alienating non-Senior Advocates of Nigeria, who – as rightly pointed out by Asiwaju Awomolo, SAN himself – constitute the vast majority of legal practitioners in Nigeria. Obviously, this will not augur well for unity at the Bar, and the legal profession at large.

In the circumstances, I beg to say – with utmost diffidence – that I am not persuaded that non Senior Advocates of Nigeria should be precluded from vying for the Office of Presidency of the Bar. This means, in practical terms, that if and when a non-SAN contests for the Office of the President of the NBA, no pressure whatsoever should be brought to bear on such a person to withdraw for the other candidate(s) who happen(s) to be (a) SAN(S). In other words, being a SAN or not ought not to be a factor in the election, even when we know that Senior Advocates have refrained from contesting elections into certain offices.

As for the issue of consensus, where any move to produce a consensus candidate fails, I posit that all candidates should be allowed to contest in a free and fair atmosphere.

We must remember that when the NBA got it wrong in Port-Harcourt in 1992, the Government of the day felt emboldened by that ”precedent” to annul the freest and fairest Presidential election in Nigeria –held on June 12 1993, and which was won by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola. I dare say that if the NBA was that divided, the Government would have been hesitant in that annulment.

Finally, may I use this opportunity to correct the records of the NBA as it concerns its Past Presidents? I have noticed from the NBA website (including Wikipedia) that the name of its President for the period 1992 to 1998 is always vacant. I believe this is an anomaly. To correct it, I suggest that the acknowledged period during which the NBA had no president should be limited to between 1992 and 1996 and that the Chairman and Secretary of the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the NBA, which ran the affairs of the NBA between 1996 and 1998, nationally and internationally, should be regarded as the de jure (not just de facto) President and Secretary General, respectively, of the Bar during that period.

In other words, the records of the NBA ought to be rectified to read: NBA Chairman from 1996 to 1998 – Asiwaju Solomon Adegboyega Awomolo SAN; and Secretary between 1996 to 1998 – Chief (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho.

I remain eternally grateful to my wife, the Managing Partner of our law firm, Chief (Mrs.) Mojisola Abiola Ahonaruogho. This is because throughout my service at the NBA, first as Secretary of the Ikeja Branch (1996 to 1998) and as the Secretary of the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the NBA (1996 to 1998) as aforesaid, and in all my other engagements on behalf of the Bar, she has propped me up, assisted and nudged me on whenever I got bogged down and was wearied by the sheer scale and weight of the tasks at hand. Talking of which, all along, I have been propelled and motivated by a single-minded desire to render selfless service whenever I occupy a position of public trust. In this regard, my service to NBA – both at the Branch and the National levels; the International bar Association (IBA), as Council member; Secretary, Committee 19 (Human Right Law) of the Section on Legal Practice (SLP) of the IBA (2000-2002); Chair of the Human Rights Committee of the IBA (2002-2006); Vice-Chairman of the Access to Justice Committee of the IBA (2005-2006); IBA Country Representative, Nigeria (2000 -2006); Founding Secretary of the Section on Legal Practice of the NBA (3rd August, 2004-2nd August, 2005); in my Alma Mata (the University of Benin), through the University’s Alumni Association (Lagos Branch -as Chairman between 2002 and 2204); as Vice-President, West (2002-2206); as President of the Association Worldwide (UBAA) (2006-2010); as member of the Governing Council of the University (2007–2011), and latterly as Chairman of the Conference of Alumni Associations of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) (2011–2016) has been well documented elsewhere and were, indeed, publicly acknowledged when I was conferred with the Doctors of Laws Degree (Honoris Causa) by the University of Benin on 23rd November, 2019, as part of the University’s 49th Founders’ Day and 43rd Convocation, for which I remain eternally grateful, honoured and humbled.