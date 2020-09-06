NBA and NNBA: Matters arising

Ropo Sekoni

Whether those who govern Nigeria recognize that divisiveness is on the rise in the country or not, the recent show of tribalism over the withdrawal of an invitation first given to the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el Rufai, to speak at the 2020 Nigerian Bar Association conference peeps into the country’s subconscious.

Even after el Rufai had said that withdrawing an earlier invitation sent to him to speak at a conference of lawyers amounted to one less speech for him to give and that he would still write and circulate the speech he would have given at the conference, a collection of lawyers from Jigawa still went ahead to form New Nigerian Bar Association. This column observed when this matter first surfaced that withdrawing invitation from el Rufai was tantamount to killing an ant with a hammer and that it was indecent (though not illegal) to not allow Rufai to say his mind at a conference of one of the country’s most cerebral associations, regardless of his antecedents.

By the same token, the Jigawa group is also deploying a missile to kill a rabbit, by the group’s attempt to politicize what ordinarily should have been a matter of concern to the NBA and its members through the kind of intervention that has recently come from senior members of the NBA from northern Nigeria about the need to give cultural diversity a chance over fragmentation of an association with an enviable history as one of Nigeria’s pillars of democracy.

But the interest of this column today is not in the politics of naming of organizations in the country; it is about how over sensitive Nigerians have become in the last few years on too many issues. Is this kind of occasional exteriorization of the subconscious necessarily a bad thing? No, nothing helps the individual better than surfacing his/her subconscious to increase the chances of coping with some aspects of what troubles him or her. What is worrying is the quick relapse to see many things from the prism of geopolitical struggle in a context that is primarily established for nation building, rather than for struggle for domination by any of the groups in the country.

In this respect, within the two weeks of the withdrawal of invitation to el Rufai to speak, all manners of caucuses had emerged to demonstrate the ease with which Nigerians can opt for fragmentation and at the same time generate counter forces to supply rational arguments about the importance of making diversity work in a federation of cultures. Therefore, the emergence of a group of northern lawyers to counter the option of a group of Jigawa lawyers on why NBA, an organization with ancestors that go back to days before the Amalgamation, seems for now to have poured water on the threat of secession from NBA by creators of New NBA.

Instructively, the communiqué of the meeting read by the current Acting Chairman of Arewa Lawyers Forum: “We have unanimously agreed to support his (Olumide Akpata’s) leadership of NBA, and we hereby restate our true allegiance to NBA and disassociate ourselves from the ‘New NBA’ or any splitter group whatsoever making the waves in recent weeks as a new association/body of lawyers in Nigeria…We understand that NBA has historically and in recent times been fraught with several challenges, but we are indeed assured that NBA under the leadership of Mr. Olumide Akpata will surmount these challenges and birth an all-inclusive Bar that will work for all lawyers in Nigeria regardless of any part of the divide one may belong” seems to have brought more rational intervention to the matter, at least for now.

One lesson that may not be obvious is the seeming volatility of politics of identity in the country. It is not that there is no reason for practicing identity politics in a multicultural federation, it is that such political practice ought to be recognized by all as part of the game of multicultural federation if one group is not to be subordinated by others. For example, the theme of el Rufai’s speech was to be about identity or Who is a Nigerian? But more importantly, more than at any other time in the history of Nigeria including the period of the civil war, has the discourse of identity politics been as dominant a trope as it has been in the last few years. Yet, there is no other time that the rhetoric of national unity has been more strident that it has in the last few years. If professional politicians cannot see what they are not doing right to lessen the politics of fear among groups, then professional political scientists and political sociologists need to come to the assistance of ordinary citizens.

Obviously, there are many signs in circulation to make a true believer in unity in diversity or diversity in unity feel uneasy in many parts of the country: recurrent news of foreigners terrorizing citizens in many parts of the country; rise in cases of kidnapping, banditry, killing of Nigerians from other parts of the country and even from within the same state, allegations and counter allegations of religious domination, etc. These are matters that should seize the attention of handlers of federal and state governments. No problem goes away by itself; every social-psychological problem—actual or perceived–requires attention and intervention of those charged with sustaining a feeling of belonging by members of each of the plural cultures that constitute the federation; otherwise, such problems would sink into the subconscious or struggle to come to the open and spark controversies that can heat the polity, borrow a Nigerian vernacular idiom.

Further on the NBA, an association of trained minds to nurture, like journalists and judges, democracy, ought to be reminded by the advisory, “if gold rusts, what will iron do?” The affairs of NBA, like those of many other professional associations in the country, are influenced by the proverbial Nigeria Factor, the obsession with politics of attention. In other climes, conferences of professional bodies are opportunities for such associations to renew the values of such professions. It is at such meetings that innovative talents in the profession or related professions or vocations promote new ideas capable of extending the frontier of the knowledge that powers the profession. It is at such gatherings that professionals hear new ideas about how to add more value to what they do and experience critical and meta-critical attention that can strengthen such professions.

When professional associations politicize their conferences by inviting political figures with or without backgrounds and no evidence of new knowledge to improve the profession, other than the noise that practicing politicians carry because of the power temporarily housed in them, the risks are huge. Most of the ideas that become game changers in all professions are made at conferences devoted to ideas about improvement of such professions. It is the practice of using platforms of professional groups to stroke the egos of politicians or so-called big names that, in the first place, must have led to inviting and dis-inviting el Rufai and the disruptions from his supporters. On the positive side, it is reassuring that there are still many lawyers across the country that are preoccupied with not only unity in the NBA but also with the need to sustain an ethos of democracy and good governance in Africa’s most populous multinational federal democracy.