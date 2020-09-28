NCC promises robust ICT infrastructure for economic development

For even development of the country and the economy, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has pledged that his organisation would continue to promote the deployment of robust Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure nationwide.

He gave the assurance in a presentation titled, “Communication Technology for Service Delivery in Health, Education, Tourism, the Creative Industry and Agriculture” at the first virtual and sixth edition of the Information Communications Technology and Telecommunications Conference and Exhibition (ICTEL) EXPO 2020 at the weekend.

The EVC said the commission surpassed the 30 per cent broadband penetration target in 2018.

Danabatta observed that through various policy initiatives, broadband penetration had increased to 42.02 per cent as of July, 2020, noting that the development laid a “solid foundation to drive the national efforts at achieving the new 70 per cent broadband penetration target set in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025.”