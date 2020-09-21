NCC, VCs set agenda to check copyright abuses in varsities

Evelyn Osagie

NIGERIAN Copyright Commission (NCC), in conjunction with the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) and the National Universities Commission (NUC), has set an agenda for model Intellectual Property (IP) Policy for Nigerian universities.

The NCC said the first draft of the IP policy for universities will soon be finalised, according to a statement by the commission.

NCC’s Director-General, Mr. John O. Asein and AVCNU’s Secretary-General, Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, spoke at a consultative meeting during the visit of the executives of AVCNU to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Asein said the commission would fast-track work on the draft IP Policy with a view to entrenching a credible copyright culture in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“The adoption and implementation of an IP Policy in universities will guide lecturers, students and librarians on their copyright obligations and address the allocation of rights in our institutions of higher learning,” he said.

The NCC chief noted that implementation of an IP Policy would boost the commission’s national anti-piracy campaign and enhance research as well as the use of IP knowledge in Nigerian universities.