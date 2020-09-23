Daily News

NCDC to launch survey on burden of pandemic

From Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), is set to conduct household surveys in four states – Gombe, Enugu, Nasarawa and Lagos states, to better understand the burden of the infection in the country.

The sero-prevalence survey will provide the best evidence yet on the extent of COVID-19 infection in Nigeria.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, and the Director-General, NIMR, Professor Babatunde Salako, made this known in a joint statement in Abuja.

