NDBDA board commends Songhai farm project’s progress

The Songhai Integrated farm project in Kpong Community, Rivers State, has been described as a key intervention that will help to achieve food security and sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero hunger.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Chisso Dattijo, said the project is a good intervention amidst challenges facing the oil industry.

Represented by Senator Mohammed Dudu, Dattijo said: “We are glad at what we have seen, it’s more than we expected, the kind of approach given to this project demonstrates the Federal Government’s interest in agricultural development.

“We hope this continues, we are pleased with the system and security put in place, this holds a bright future for all,” Dattijo added.

He also commended the Managing Director of the Authority, Tonye David-West, towards effective steering of the project. Also, a member of Board Management Committee, Mr. Abdul Ali, said when he visited the site in February, nothing tangible was on ground, but he expressed delight on the progress of work done so far.

“Within seven months, much work has been done, it is encouraging. What we are looking for is increase in generation of revenue for the local community, state and nation at large.

“The achievements are enormous than expected, if this feat could be reached at such shortest time, then the future holds a great prospects in the life of the people in the next five years.”

