Ndidi could be out for three months, says Leicester’s Rodgers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Premier League – Everton v Leicester City – Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain – July 1, 2020 Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi looks dejected, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be sidelined for up to three months with an abductor injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international sustained the injury in Sunday’s 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley and missed their 2-0 home defeat by Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday.

“We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks,” Rodgers told reporters.

“It is an abductor injury — it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if needs an operation — if it does then it will be 12 weeks.”

Ndidi had filled in as a makeshift centre back for Leicester in their victories over West Bromwich Albion and Burnley.

Rodgers’ side face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.