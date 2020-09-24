Needless execution

Editorial

The circumstances under which Benue State’s notorious gang leader, Terwase Akwaza, better known as Gana, was killed by the Nigerian Army leave much to be desired. It is reprehensible.

Reports said the suspect was being conveyed in a convoy to Makurdi, the state capital, on September 8, to be presented to the state security council, after he and his gang members had embraced the amnesty offered by the state government, when soldiers allegedly intercepted the convoy, seized Gana alongside others, drove them away in their vehicle and thereafter shot the kingpin dead.

The slipshod mode the army chose to end the reign of the most wanted criminal suspect is rather unfortunate. But for the untidy manner the suspect was dispensed with, nobody ordinarily will stick out his neck for a notorious kingpin who had for years been a pain in the neck of his people.

Gana was on August 31, 2015, initially granted amnesty by the Benue State government alongside 499 other repentant criminal suspects, who had been terrorising the state. Gana, who was seen for the first time in public then, and the others had surrendered sophisticated weapons to the government in the spirit of the amnesty.

However, the amnesty went awry barely nine months after when Gana was accused of being complicit in the murder of an aide of Governor Samuel Ortom, Denen Igbana, in May, 2016. The police consequently invited him for questioning but he demurred, saying he feared for his life. Instead, he withdrew to his native Sandra area of Benue State and continued to terrorise the area.

He was declared wanted by the police, having failed to turn himself in for interrogation. He returned to the bush and violent crimes such as robberies, kidnappings, cattle rustling and killings became rampant, especially in the three local government areas– Katsina Ala, Ukum and Logo– making up Sandera and some Taraba State border communities.

Gana and his gang were suspected to be behind this orgy of criminalities. He became a serious concern. The Benue State government consequently placed a N10million bounty on his head. It increased the bounty to N50million in January, 2018.

Some weeks ago, the elders and leaders of Sankera were, however, said to have put heads together and proposed a second amnesty for Gana and his boys, as a lasting solution to the insecurity plaguing the area as a result of the suspect’s activities. He accepted. Governor Ortom was then persuaded to buy into the arrangement.

Having sealed the deal for a second amnesty for the notorious kingpin with the state government, a reception was organised for him by the Sankera traditional council on September 8, at the Katsina Ala Township Stadium. Gana and his boys surrendered their arms at the reception, indicating that they had whole-heartedly embraced the amnesty offer.

The exhilarated elders and leaders of Sankera, including the chairmen of the three councils in the area, some clerics and monarchs took off the same day in a convoy to Makurdi, the state capital, where the governor, members of the state security council and some political leaders, including ex- Governor Gabriel Suswam, were waiting at the Government House to formally receive Gana and other repentant suspects.

But soldiers were alleged to have barricaded the road and intercepted the convoy near Yandev Roundabout in Gboko Area of Benue State. They went straight for Gana and some of the repentant criminal suspects, drove them away in their vehicle and summarily gunned down the prime suspect (Gana).

The army, however, came out with a different account of what happened. The Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, Major-General Moundhey Ali, told newsmen that Gana was killed at a roadblock mounted by the army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi Road following an exchange of gunfire.

He said about 40 of Gana’s gang members were captured in the process. “At about 12:00 hours on Tuesday (September 8, 2020)”, Gen. Ali said, “we received strategic information on the movement of the dreaded bandit, Terwase Akwaza a.k.a. Gana, along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi Road. Troops of ‘Operation Ayem Akpatuma 3’ moved swiftly and mounted roadblocks along the routes. “At about 13:00 hours, there was an engagement with the convoy of Gana, a shootout ensued and the bandit was killed.”

But the Benue State government faulted this claim and insisted that Gana was actually killed as he was being conveyed to Makurdi, after he had accepted the state government’s amnesty offer. Governor Ortom said he was baffled by the manner the suspect was gunned down because the military, according to him, was privy to the amnesty arrangement all along.

The governor said: “We waited here (Government House) for hours. At about 4:00pm, we heard that some soldiers, after the convoy had taken off from Katsina Ala, apprehended them. Gana, who was among those apprehended alongside several others, were taken away in their vehicle.

“I got Gen.Yekini, the Force Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke, who confirmed to me that they (army) were responsible and that they will bring him back later.”

The army’s account is rather specious. We believe it is at best an afterthought to cover up their despicable action. And it does no good to their credibility. Summary executions of this nature, the army must be reminded, have no place in our statute books. We are no banana republic where the rule of the jungle holds sway. We are, needless to say, a democracy guided by the rule of law.

And the law is very clear on how to deal even with a notorious criminal suspect in the mould of Gana. Nobody, except a court of competent jurisdiction, has the legal authority to prescribe capital punishment.

The suspect could simply have been arrested and taken through the normal process of trial. An execution handed down by a court of law could have achieved the same result.

In that case, nobody will lose sleep over the death of a notorious kingpin whose horrendous activities had brought tears, sorrow and mourning to others.