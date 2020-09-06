NEF2020 virtual conference begins Sept 10, to focus on Sustainable Recovery

The Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) has announced September 10 for the commencement of its mini-conference.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Forum where its Chairman, Dr Oluwole Daniel Adeuyi said: “The virtual conference series aims to strengthen and enrich the national discourse on sustainable electrification, clean energy investments and energy technologies for remote working.

”This follows stakeholder consultation on the physical event, which was postponed in April, due to the global health challenge.”

Dr Adeuyi confirmed that in August 2020, the NEF completed a cross-industry electronic survey, which revealed about 85 per cent of stakeholders are highly interested in attending a monthly 2-hour virtual conference series on Energy Solutions for Sustainable Recovery.

Therefore, the virtual conference will be held on 10 September, 8 October, 5 November, and 3 December 2020.

The former National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), Engr. Adekunle Makinde, said the e-conference on sustainable recovery represents a pragmatic approach for supporting ongoing efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, health professionals and the World Health Organisation in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Makinde said the Honorable Minister of State for Power. Dr. Goddy Jeddy Agba, is expected to formally open the webinar series on 10 September 2020 from 10am to 11.45am, and confirmed that the lead discussants are “Prof James Momoh, Chairman/CEO, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Mrs Onyeche Tifase, MD/CEO Siemens Energy Limited Nigeria, and Stewart Reid, Head of Distribution System Operator and Innovation, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks, UK”.

Makinde commented that “other panelists at the virtual conference are Mr. Tunde Gbajumo, Deputy Chief of Party, Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, UCH, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, MD/CEO, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Kings Adeyemi, NIEEE National Chairman with Mrs. Adaobi Oniwinde, Partnerships and Policy Manager, All On, as the guest moderator.

Dr Adeuyi said; “NEF2020 will feature over 4 top-class hands-on capacity building virtual workshops on Upscaling Off-grid Energy in Nigeria, by USAID Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program; Clean Energy Recovery Impact Workshop, by All On; Women Leaders Energy Panel; and Africa Energy Ideas Contest Finals by NIEEE-NEF”.

Over 1000 participants are expected to attend the four free webinars, which will feature virtual technical, investment and training sessions, acquire new skills through exposure to modern energy technologies, and engage with expert speakers and training providers.

Vanguard News Nigeria.