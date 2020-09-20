Nengi breaks down in tears as Ozo is evicted from BBNaija Lockdown House

By David Royal

Ozo has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

He is the second of the four nominated housemates to be evicted in the 9th week of the show.

Ozo’s eviction was announced during the live show on Sunday by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who said at least one or more of the nominated housemates will be evicted.

Ozo and Trikytee were, however, the two housemates to be evicted while Laycon and Dorathy were declared safe.

With the latest development, the top five housemates to reach the grand finale are Dorathy, Laycon, Nengi, Neo and Vee.

Nengi broke down in tears immediately Ebuka announced that Ozo has been evicted.

Leaving the house, Ozo said to Nengi “Nengi take care of yourself, I love you”

In an interview with Ebuka after his eviction, Ozo said ” I know people may see me as a dummy dummy but when you meet one person in your life and you really want to be with her, you never give up”

Ozo said he would like to go into sports development system to be able to create jobs for people.

Vanguard News Nigeria