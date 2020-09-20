Daily News

Nengi to Ozo: my life will be miserable without you

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Nengi has said she doesn’t want Ozo to leave the House till the last day.

She said she can’t imagine life without him in the House.

The Bayelsa -born former beauty queen said this during a discussion with Ozo shortly after their fall out at the Saturday night party.

She said: “I know we are going to be together in the finale. One week without you in this House, my God I will die.

“What am I going to be doing? Talking to who? Who am I going to bully? You have to be there, I need to bully you Ozo.

“My life will be miserable, I will have the most boring week ever. Neo and Vee will be doing their booed up thing so who will I be talking to”.

Ozo however asked why she was saying all these to which she replied: “I’m telling you because I want you to survive the eviction so you better survive it.”

