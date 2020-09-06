Neo begs Vee after calling off relationship

By Gbenga Bada

For the umpteenth time, Neo tried fixing his relationship with Vee after a fight that saw him calling off the affair.

After the Saturday night party, Neo and Vee got into a heated argument and the pair went at each other.

In the heat of the moment, Neo blurted their relationship was over.

He hurled insults at Vee and she matched him up with equal vigour.

After many hours, Ozo and Nengi had a discussion with Neo in the garden and pointed out his faults to which he acknowledged.

Vee was quick to move on as she engaged her friends Laycon, Dorathy, Prince and Kiddwaya in discourse as she makes her hair.

After the lights out, Neo apologized and begged Vee.

He snugged up on Vee begging her to hear him out.

It is unsure if Vee would forgive and go back to Neo after the last drama.