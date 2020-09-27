New bodycam video shows cops inside Breonna Taylor’s apartment

Bodycam footage captured in the aftermath of Breonna Taylor’s death has been released to the public, helping to paint a clearer picture of the botched police raid that led the 26-year-old’s death.

The footage – obtained by Vice magazine on Saturday – shows inside Taylor’s Louisville apartment after she was fatally shot by officers on March 13.

Sgt Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Officer Brett Hankison burst down the door to Taylor’s home shortly after 12.40 am to conduct a ‘no knock’ search warrant in relation to a drug investigation.

At the time, Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were purportedly sleeping and the the loud intrusion of the officers startled them from their slumber.

Walker grabbed his legally-owned gun and began firing at officers, striking Mattingly in the leg.

The three officers promptly fired back in self-defense, with Taylor becoming caught in the crossfire. She was struck six times, and died at the scene.

According to Vice, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department has ‘insisted’ that no bodycam footage exists of the actual raid itself.

However, they were able to obtain vision recorded by other officers and SWAT team members who responded to the shooting.

The publication shared two short clips, with the first showing an officer threatening to release a barking narcotics dog on Walker as he stands outside the apartment complex.

‘Walk straight back or I will send this dog on you!’ the cop repeatedly yells as Walker can be seen with his hands in the air.

The footage then shows Officer Hankison and another policeman placing Walker in handcuffs. Walker was charged for attempted murder after striking Mattingly in the leg. The charge was later dropped.

Meanwhile, a second video – recorded on the same night – shows Hankison inside Taylor’s apartment after the shooting took place. Vice claims that is a violation of police investigation procedure.

In the clip, Hankison can be heard asking a SWAT team member about shell casings seen on the ground.

The SWAT officer sounds uncomfortable and orders Hankison to leave the scene.

‘I’d back out until they get PIU in here,’ he states, referring to the Public Integrity Unit, which is responsible for investigating officer-involved shootings.

On Wednesday, Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a news conference Wednesday.

When he was fired in June, his letter of termination said he showed ‘an extreme indifference to the value of human life’.

The first-degree charge, a Class D felony which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, relates to Hankison shooting into the neighboring apartments during the incident.

Hankison’s two colleagues, Mattingly and Cosgrove, were not charged because the investigation found their actions were justified, the attorney general said.

It’s not the first bodycam video that has been released from the fateful night.

Earlier this week, the lawyer of Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly posted bodycam footage that showed him after he had been shot in the leg by Walker during the botched raid.

Walker claimed he only fired because the cops didn’t identify themselves.

Mattingly’s lawyer shared the video to Twitter, hitting out that Mattingly had been branded ‘a ‘murderer,’ when all he did was defend himself’.

During the raid, Mattingly entered first, and at the end of a corridor saw Taylor and her boyfriend, with Walker pointing a gun.

Walker fired, injuring Mattingly in the thigh. Mattingly returned fire, and his colleagues began shooting soon after.

Hankison fired 10 bullets. Six bullets hit Taylor but there is no ‘conclusive’ evidence that any came from Hankinson’s gun, Cameron said.

Bullets fired by Hankison traveled into a neighboring apartment which led to the charges against him.

In the bodycam footage, Mattingly can be seen lying on the ground while his colleagues purportedly escort him away from the scene of the shooting for medical attention.

Other cops can be saying to ‘grab under his arms’ and ‘cover him, let’s go’ as they attempt to move the injured Mattingly.

‘Go a little faster’, another officer says, although no ambulance is seen.

The cops attempt to bring the bleeding Mattingly to the top of a vehicle’s trunk to get him away from the scene.

The car then drives away toward the exit of the apartment complex.

Matting was taken to hospital for surgery for the gunshot wound.

