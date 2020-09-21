New Emir of Biu receives appointment letter

Agency Reporter

Borno Gov. Babagana Zulum on Monday presented a letter of appointment to the new Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mustapha Umar.

The letter was presented at a brief ceremony in Biu which was attended by Emirs, government officials, and politicians.

Zulum, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, said the emir’s appointment was in strict compliance with extant laws.

“The appointment is in accordance with Section 73(I) of the Borno State Local Government Law, 2000 and Section 5 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition), Law, Cap. 25 Laws of Borno State 1994.

“His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mustapha Umar (Midala) is hereby appointed as First Class Emir of Biu to be known and recognised as the Emir of Biu.

“The area covered comprises Biu, Hawul, and Kwaya Kusar local government areas with headquarters in Biu,” he said.

The governor, who wished the new Emir well in his new office, urged him to exhibit utmost commitment and sincerity in the discharge of his responsibility.

Umar was the eldest son of the late Emir, who died on Sept. 15 after a brief illness.

(NAN)