New NIHOTOUR boss gets tourism professionals support

Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), has lauded the Federal Government on the appointment of Alhaji Nura Kangiwa as the new Director General of National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

This was disclosed by the President of the institute when the new NIHOTOUR DG paid him a visit.

Kangiwa, during the visit said human capacity development would be the greatest valuable asset that must be vigorously explored in the efforts at growing the Nigerian tourism and hospitality industry for the socio-economic benefits of the country.

Alhaji Kangiwa, who was recently appointed by the Federal Government as the Director-General of NIHOTOUR said the quality of service delivery in the hospitality and tourism sector of the national economy depends largely on the level of standards and competence of the workforce in the industry.

He said to achieve the desired result and success in human capacity building for the sector; stakeholders in the industry must be carried along as partners and must show commitment to work as together in the collective interest of the industry.

He reiterated his commitment to move the Nigerian Tourism and Hospitality sector forward by bringing on board all key players, relevant interest groups and critical stakeholders to develop a strong human capacity base for the industry that can deliver quality services in line with global standards and best practices.

Kangiwa said his visit to ITPN is to seek the collaborative support of the Institute (ITPN) as a professional certification body of the tourism and hospitality industry in line with the training which NIHOTOUR provides, noting that he would ensure the enhancement of a cordial working relationship between NIHOTOUR and ITPN.

In his remarks, the president of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo FITPN expressed his delight with the visit saying this will go a long way in ensuring a healthy working relationship between the two organizations in the best interest of the industry in particular and the country at large.

Odusanwo said ITPN would continue to carry out its mandate in the systematic professional development that will avail the sector with certified skilled manpower for excellent service delivery in the Nigerian tourism industry in line with global standards.

While wishing Kangiwa a successful tenure at NIHOTOUR, Odusanwo said the ITPN is always available to avail him with best the possible support in the discharge of the onerous task ahead of building a strong human capacity base that will service the industry in the most effective and best efficient manner.