New trauma centre boosts emergency care for road accident victims

Trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria recently received a boost with the unveiling of a multi-speciality hospital by the Loveworld Medical Missions Services.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, a member of the Central Executive Council, Loveworld Incorporated, Revd. Tom Amenkhienan said the hospital, located at Aseese, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was built to help victims of road crashes and emergency response services in Nigeria.

“Injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in developing and developed countries. About 5.8 million people die each year as a result of injuries; overall, injuries are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally.

“Today road traffic injuries are a leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide and in Nigeria, resulting in enormous physical, social, emotional, and economic implications on society.

“Road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and commercial buses are among the leading causes of injuries. Victims of such crashes form a quota of the patients that will be managed in this hospital. “We are poised to change the narrative on trauma management in Nigeria through this great initiative, ” he added.

The Chairperson Trauma Care International Foundation, Dr Deola Phillips explained that the establishment of the centre was informed by the need for integrated and targeted interventions to reduce poor management of traumatic injuries as well as medical complications.

“We had embarked on interventions including public safety education programmes through the Trauma Care International Foundation and medical outreach programmes championed by the Volunteer Medical Corps.

He said through the project, efforts are on to mee the needs of critically ill or injured patients, by providing access to resuscitation, emergency surgical procedures, specialised medical and diagnostic facilities, intensive and high dependency care wards, blood banking, and other allied services; all of which will be delivered by a highly trained team of specialists.”

