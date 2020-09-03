New York Gov Cuomo wants restaurants to reopen but won’t give timeline

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants to allow indoor dining at New York City restaurants but first they might need to get the NYPD on board to help enforce COVID-19 related rules.

There is currently no plan for when indoor dining can resume across the city despite restaurants in the rest of the state and neighboring New Jersey being allowed to welcome diners inside again.

Cuomo on Thursday gave malls and casinos the all clear to resume business again but still offered no timeline for the struggling hospitality industry.

‘I want to open restaurants in New York City. The economic damage is extraordinary,’ Cuomo at his daily briefing.

‘However, there is a but. Our rules and guidance on reopening are only as good as our compliance and enforcement.

‘My opinion is restaurants should open. The question is how.’

He suggested that New York City was being held back because local city officials – who fall under Mayor Bill de Blasio – were not effectively enforcing the current rules set out by his office.

Cuomo floated the idea of local officials setting up a ‘task force’ involving the NYPD to help enforce the rules.

‘We have major problems in New York City with the compliance on the bars. I have besieged New York City to do a better job on compliance and enforcement,’ Cuomo said.

Cuomo did not elaborate on what kind of enforcement plan he would need before allowing indoor dining again.

He said he would contact New York City City Council Speaker Corey Johnson on Thursday to discuss such a plan.

Johnson has been among the local officials who have criticized the decision to not allowing indoor dining, saying struggling restaurants can’t wait any longer.

‘It’s time to allow indoor dining in New York City with reduced capacity and clear guidance to ensure social distancing and safety,’ Johnson said as recently as Wednesday.

‘This is crucial for restaurant owners, who have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and the resulting drop in tourism. Summer is winding down, and they need to begin planning for the colder months. Of course, we will continue to monitor the City’s COVID-19 rates, just as we must for all of our businesses.

‘We know that the restaurant industry employs many New Yorkers, including many immigrants. Its health and well-being are imperative to our City.

‘The rest of the State has been allowed to reopen their restaurants for indoor dining, and New Jersey is allowing indoor dining come Friday. Now is the time to allow it in New York City. Our restaurants and our City’s economy can’t wait.’

De Blasio would not comment of Cuomo’s criticism of local officials but said NYC restaurants were overwhelmingly complying with COVID-19 regulations.

Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested this week that indoor dining may still be months away. The Mayor, who is considering whether to extend outdoor dining beyond the October 31 expiry date, said hoped to have more information on a plan by the end of the month

More than 300 restaurants across the city have filed a lawsuit against the city over the decision to continue to ban indoor dining in NYC.

Restaurants and bars forced to shutdown due to coronavirus were finally able to offer outdoor dining again on June 22 after nearly three months of closures.

Those who were able to opened their doors again but were met with strict rules; all diners must be 6ft apart, wear masks when not at their tables and order food with every drink served.

Now, as summer winds down and cooler temperatures set in, there are fears over how they will continue to cling on through the fall.

De Blasio suggested this week that indoor dining may still be months away.

The Mayor, who is considering whether to extend outdoor dining beyond the October 31 expiry date, said hoped to have more information on a plan by the end of the month.

The ongoing frustrations for the restaurant industry came as Cuomo announced that malls in New York City could reopen on September 9 at 50 percent capacity.

Casinos across the state can also reopen at 25 percent capacity.