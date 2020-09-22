New York man who stepped in to stop a suspect exposing himself is angered by his no-bail release 

A New Yorker who stepped in to protect a mother and two children from a man who allegedly exposed himself to them has lashed out at city officials after the suspect was released without bail the next day.

Denis Goncharov, 33, rushed to the aid of the young family on September 8 when he noticed them being approached by the suspect, who he says started masturbating by their park bench.

He chased the man, identified by the New York Post as Justin Merritt, 34, for several blocks before the suspect dashed into a subway station. He was picked up by cops later that day.

Goncharov has now lamented that Merritt will remain free until his December court date.

‘It’s basically a lawless free-for-all,’ he said of the city. ‘Like in the movie “Joker”.’

Denis Goncharov, 33, (pictured) rushed to the aid of the young family on September 8 when he noticed them being approached by the suspect, who he says started masturbating by their park bench

Goncharov, who lives in Westchester but works in finance in Manhattan, said he was eating his lunch near Pier 45 at Hudson River Park when he spotted Merritt emerge from a public restroom with his pants open.

He told the Post that Merritt made his way toward the mother and children and began to touch himself in a sexual way.

A father of two, Goncharov immediately rushed to step in.

‘What upsets me is the kids he was exposing himself to were similar age to my daughters,’ Goncharov said. ‘I imagined the kids being harassed were my own.’

‘From my recollection it was a boy and a girl, aged around seven to ten.

‘They were sitting on the bench and looked very scared. They were similar age to my own kids, who were fortunately back home at this time.’

Goncharov said the mother was trying to ‘cover their eyes’ but that she looked ‘scared’.

‘My dad instinct kicked in,’ Goncharov added.

‘I tried to form a human barrier by jumping in between. At this point, he backed off from the family and focused his attention on me.’

He said the mother then called 911 but that Merritt began to confront Goncharov, spitting on him and picking up a brick to threaten him.

‘He was right up close to me in a very confrontational and menacing way,’ Goncharov said.

‘In self defense, I was forced to push him away from me. At that point, he — unsuccessfully — tried to spit on me and called me “White trash”.’

Goncharov said he picked up a traffic cone to protect himself after Merritt allegedly began ‘aiming for my head’ with the brick before fleeing the scene.

Goncharov, pictured, has two young daughters and said that he was thinking of them when he rushed to help the family

As the still-exposed man rushed away, Goncharov chased him for half a mile through Greenwich Village, filming Merritt to later help with the police investigation.

‘Nobody else attempted to intervene,’ he said.

‘I followed him for six, seven blocks all the way to Slaughtered Lamb pub, and the suspect then disappeared down into the 4th Street subway entrance.’

In audio of the 911 call, Goncharov is heard chasing the suspect as he tries to keep sight of him before cops arrive.

‘He has a brick; he has a weapon… He’s getting away from the scene. He exposed his penis to children — this man is a pedophile. He’s a sex offender,’ he states.

While Merritt initially escaped, police tracked him down at around 8pm that evening and he was charged with lewdness, harassment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon for picking up the brick.

The four charges are non-violent misdemeanors and so according to new bail reforms which came into effect in January, none were eligible for bail.

Merritt was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court the next day, September 9, where he was assigned a lawyer from the New York County Defender Services.

A judge then released Merritt on his own recognizance.

If he reoffends between now and his court date on December 8, he potentially ‘could be put back in’, New York County Defender Services director Sergio De La Pava told the Post.

Yet, Goncharov has argued that Merritt should never have been released on bail.

‘A lunatic like this is able to re-offend again and again and without consequences,’ he said.

‘I felt sorry for the hardworking NYPD officers who often feel so powerless,’ Goncharov added.

‘The law is completely letting down innocent, law abiding citizens. Shootings, burglaries and violent crime are off the charts — and is it any wonder?’

According to the Post, Merritt already has a number of charges to his name including criminal possession of stolen property, trespassing, turnstyle jumping and aggravated harassment arrest.