New York’s DOE allows for Zoom classes to reach up to 70 STUDENTS

Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:30 EDT, 23 September 2020 | Updated: 16:05 EDT, 23 September 2020

New York Public School virtual classrooms could see as many as 68 students signing onto Zoom classes, as per recently negotiated contracts from the city’s Department of Education.

The contracts made with the teachers union allows for remote classes to be twice the 34 student maximum for in-person classes for high school, the Wall Street Journal reports.

‘I can handle a class of 25 kids online, but as it starts pushing to more and more, it becomes less manageable,’ said Kirk Schneider, a teacher at the Urban Assembly Gateway School for Technology in Manhattan.

‘But they’re moving the goal posts every time we get within field goal range.’

Schneider is expecting only nine to 12 students in his classrooms when in-person high school classes resume on October 1.

He joins many other educators, parents and students who are worried that the large online class sizes will make it harder for students to learn.

Roughly 46 per cent of New York City students have decided not to return to school buildings, expressing support for fully remote learning. That figure is up from 26 per cent in August.

The DOE has encouraged teachers to offer smaller online breakout groups. The agency is also offering specialized materials to help them utilize the best teaching practices.

Included in the tools are a master Google classroom so that teacher ‘that has dozens of resources about how to set up and improve live instruction,’ said DOE spokeswoman Miranda Barbot.

Mayor de Blasio said on September 15 that the city wants ‘to do the very best we can for kids who are all remote.’

‘But the truth is, remote teaching just isn’t in any way as good for kids as in-person teaching,’ he said. ‘And so, you can make it better, but you can’t make it as good as in-person.’

One million students in the nation’s largest school district have been offered the option to have fully-remote learning or to have some hybrid form of in-person instruction and remote classes.

The in-person learning is happening in phases, with preschool children already starting along with special-needs students in programs known as District 75.

For grades K through five and K through eight, schools are expected to reopen on September 29. High schools and middle schools are expected to reopen on October 1.

According to Michael Frank, a history teacher at the High School for Environmental Studies in Manhattan, said that the number of students deciding to do fully remote learning shot up 55 per cent in early September to ’65 or even 70%’ in recent days.

‘A lot of our job moving forward will be outreach to the kids, and we all teach five classes,’ Frank said. ‘So if classes end up being 50 or 60 kids, 50 to 60 times five is 250 people. Just the amount of phone calls home—to get the kids engaged and to keep them on track—250 would be completely unmanageable.’

Leonie Haimson, executive director of Class Size Matters, said the large online class sizes could negatively impact learning. Class Size Matters is a nonprofit organization that advocates for smaller classes.

‘If you want that online instruction to be meaningful, they have to keep class sizes to a reasonable level,’ she said. ‘It’s going to be very disillusioning and alienating. And they may lose interest altogether in getting an education.’