New Zealand Halts Live Cattle Shipments After Vessel With 5,800 Cows Sinks

New Zealand suspended shipments of live cattle after a vessel carrying more than 5,800 cows sank during rough weather on the way to China, leaving dozens of sailors missing and dead animals floating in the sea.

The large cargo ship called Gulf Livestock 1 was traveling from Napier, on the eastern coast of New Zealand’s North Island, to an international seaport about 170 miles from Beijing. Japan’s coast guard received a distress signal from the vessel at 1:44 a.m. on Sept. 2 from the East China Sea as a typhoon passed through the area.

Only two survivors among the 43 people who were on board the ship have been found so far. One of them told the coast guard that the ship capsized after an engine stopped and it was hit by a large wave. The second individual, who identified himself as a 30-year-old Filipino crew member, was found Friday in a life vest floating on a life raft slightly more than a mile from a tiny island called Kodakara. A third person was found unconscious Friday and pronounced dead. A search-and-rescue operation involving three ships, three aircraft and divers is continuing as another typhoon approaches the area.

The accident has drawn global attention to the business of trading and shipping livestock around the world in giant vessels with multiple floors of penned animals.

For years, cows, sheep and goats bred in New Zealand, Australia and other countries have been transported by sea over days or weeks to China, the Middle East and mostly developing countries, where they are sent to farms or slaughterhouses. More than 31 million live cattle, buffalo, sheep and goats were exported in 2018, the most recent data available from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.