Daily News

Newborn safely delivered under Ajah bridge

By
0
Post Views: Visits 42

PHOTO: NAN

The Lagos State Emergency Managment Agency (LASEMA) has said that its ambulance team at Eti-osa delivered Ms Blessing Emmanuel, a 35 year-old woman of a live male baby.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu,


DG/CEO LASEMA, told Newsmen on Saturday that the baby was delivered at about 4:30 p.m under the Ajah Bridge.

”The lady, who has no home nor family in Lagos, is from Cross River State.

”Mother and baby are fine and have been taken to Island Maternity where they will get expert care,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.





No comments yet

Elizabeth Warren leads hundreds in chants during candlelit vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Previous article

Boxing: Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba beats American opponent Jonnie Rice

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News