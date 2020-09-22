Daily News

Newspapers Review: APC alleges strong-arm tactics in Edo election (VIDEO)

By
0
Post Views: Visits 62

Major Talking Points

The victory of the re-elected Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki was described as the end of Godfatherism in the state. Some citizens of the state described it as the most credible election they have seen in Edo state in recent times. although the All progressive congress (APC) cited alleged strong-arm tactics on the process.

Also read: Obaseki’s re-election: Edo people reciprocated by making election riggers, agents of doom ineffective ― Kwankwaso

ON SECURITY

Some elder statesmen have called on the presidency on the urgent need to reinforce new hands with fresh ideas to handle the security challenges in the country.

ON BUSINESS

Federal Government has said that eighty per cent of the cargoes in Nigeria are mostly imported hence the need to invest massively on railways and seaports in Nigeria.

Vanguard News

Polaris marks first anniversary of UNEP-FI banking principles

Previous article

Boko Haram: Army loses another gallant officer

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News