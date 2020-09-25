NFF Appoints Head Coaches For Various National Teams

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed new head coaches for a number of age-grade national teams.

The composition sees the return of a one-time U-20 team head coach, Isah Ladan Bosso. Christopher Danjuma retained the U-20 Girls’ lead role, while Bankole Olowookere is the coach of the U-17 female team, the Flamingos.

Former international defender Oladuni Oyekale will serve as the first assistant to Bosso at the U-20, with Jolomi Atune Alli (second assistant), Samaila Marwa Keshi (assistant coach/scout), and Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu (goalkeeper coach) completing the Flying Eagles’ coaching crew.

Fatai Amoo will manage the U-17 national team squad, he will be assisted by Ahmed Lawal Dankoli (first assistant), Nnamdi Onuigbo (second assistant), Hassan Abdallah (assistant coach/scout), and Danlami Kwasau (goalkeeper coach).

Danjuma returns to the Falconets team, to be assisted by Moses Aduku (first assistant), Bilkisu Tijani (second assistant), Charity Nwere Nnedinma (assistant coach/scout), and Audu Yahaya (goalkeeper coach).

The U-17 female national team will be headed by Bankole Olowookere, with Queen Okpa (first assistant coach), Adanna Nwaneri (second assistant), Moroof Nojimu (assistant coach/scout), and Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa (goalkeeper coach) completing the list.

The U-15 boys’ crew will be led by Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman to be assisted by Bassey Patrick (first assistant), Olubunmi Haruna (second assistant), Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (assistant coach/scout), and Baruwa Olatunji (goalkeeper coach).

Abdullahi Tyabo Umar heads the crew for the U-13, with Salisu Ibrahim (first assistant), Bamai Bukar (second assistant coach), Mohammed Kwairanga (third assistant), Ifeanyi Uba (assistant coach/scout), and Abubakar Abdullahi (goalkeeper coach).

