NFL Will Shut Down For US Election Day So All Can Vote

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 24, 2020 the NFL logo is seen on the side of the NFL Network building in Culver City, a westside neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The NFL said Thursday it will close all league and team facilities on November 3, the US election day, so all employees have the chance to vote.

The move, announced in conjunction with the NFL Players Association as part of social justice initiatives by the league, comes a week before the season opens with the Houston Texans at the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

League officials and the NFLPA executive committee met Tuesday and agreed upon a number of equality and social justice actions.

The NFL and union will work with state officials to establish polling places at league stadiums.

In the days before the election, the league and union will sponsor educational programs for players and staff regarding voter registration and obtaining absentee ballots as well as voter encouragement programs.

A one-hour program on the eve of the season opener will allow players to discuss work being done by the NFL and union to advance social justice and equality.

Measures also include teams and owners helping to set up meetings between state and local officials and law enforcement leaders to discuss how to reduce conflicts between police and communities.

The NFL and union will also support college education for the children of victims of such conflicts.

A coalition of players has expressed its perspective to government leaders on such issues as bail and criminal justice reform, education reforms and economic opportunity in disadvantaged communities.

More recently, community and non-profit organizations across the nation have received relief aid aimed at diverse communities that have felt a disproportionate impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

