Ngige, Fashola approve reinstatement of TCN staff

Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf

Ex-retired staff of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Chris Okonkwo has been reinstated back to the service of his former employers, The Nation learnt yesterday.

According to a statement signed by the General Secretary of Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Comrade Nnamdi Ajibo, Okonkwo’s reinstatement followed after due investigations and review of petitions by the Ministers of Labour and Power, Dr. Chris Ngige and Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

In a statement, which treads in part, Ajibo stated: “Recall the illegal, malice and impunity-driven action of premature retirement of our President General, Engr. Dr. Chris Okonkwo (DBA, FNSE), from the services of TCN, vide a letter dated 24th April 2020, by the former MD TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed.

.”