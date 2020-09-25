Ngige: Impostors behind Anambra APC letter

Frank Ikpefan, Lokoja

SENATOR Chris Ngige’s Media office has dismissed the authors of the purported letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, claiming to be APC members in Anambra State, as impostors who are neither members of the party at the wards, much less local government officers.

It added that a simple characterisation of the actors behind the letter easily exposed their motive as ill motivated and their claims, baseless, false and mischievous.

In a statement in Abuja, the office said that while two genuine APC members, whose identities were stolen and signatures forged, Messrs Ugochukwu Egbobe and Goddy Offor, the Anaocha and Ekwusigo Local Government chairmen of the party respectively, have publicly disclaimed the letter, other signatories as phony characters who impersonated the genuine officers.

“They are free-wheeling, wheeler-dealers, hirelings and Trojan horses. They are gatecrashers, perennial ‘cross-carpeters’, bread and butter politicians who unable to displace the original members of APC in access to patronage, and already one leg back in PDP, will be pleased to cause disaffection in the APC.