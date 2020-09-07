Ngige’s kinsmen insist on monarch’s suspension 

Nwanosike Onu, Awka

RESIDENTS of Alor in Idemili South Local Government of Anambra State have rejected moves by their monarch, MacAnthony Okonkwo, to protest his suspension.

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige hails from Alor.

Governor Willie Obiano suspended Okonkwo and 12 other monarchs for visiting Abuja without permission.

Penultimate week, the people trooped out to protest against their monarch for desecrating the tradition. They called on Obiano to banish him from the community.

The people, through President of Alor People’s Assembly Chief Uzoma Igbonwa appealed to Obiano to stop a caretaker committee in the area.

Youths, at the weekend, stormed the community to protest the monarch’s suspension.

They chanted songs and drove round Obi Alor square without challenge.

But Igbonwa said ‘those people are not from our community. Whoever brought them wants war but Alor people are peace makers and their mission did not materialise.

“I appeal to our people to remain calm as everything will soon be settled, we did not tell Obiano to suspend anyone. Alor will always support his administration and before the unfortunate show of shame by the miscreants on Saturday, the community had petitioned the governor, police and Department of State Services (DSS) on the planned mayhem.

“Those behind what is happening in our community are the people appointed and given certificate as caretaker committee by the government, but they have turned against Obiano today.”