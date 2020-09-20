NGO fetes Makoko, Iganmu residents

No fewer than 1,500 vulnerable residents of Makoko and Iganmu area of Lagos State received food items, water and medical services, to reduce hunger and malnutrition.

The gesture, courtesy of a non-governmental Organisation, Oloricares, was targeted at the elderly, children and other vulnerable persons.

The Project Leader of the organisation, Ikpeamaeze Anthony said the outreach was done to fill the gaps in the care of the elderly through the provision of the medical checkup and advice.

He said the children were not also left out in the distributing of food items and clean water for the community members, as it seeks to help reduce hunger and malnutrition in children.

Anthony said the NGO was committed to putting smile on peoples’ faces by giving them hope, adding that the healthcare services offered by the medical team include: blood sugar test, hepatitis B soluble antigen screening test, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) screening test and blood pressure.