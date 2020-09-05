NGO partners FRSC to set up special clinics for accident victims

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Comfort Ngumimi Jebe Foundation, CJNF, is partnering with the Federal Road Safety Corps and other relevant agencies, to cater for accident survivors, trauma patients and underprivileged members of the Nigerian society.

Coordinator of the NGO, Mr Tavershima Jebe, in a press statement on Friday, said his motivation for the initiative, is the gruesome death of his wife and entire children last year, in an auto crash.

His words: “It may interest you to know that the sad event of September 2019, has birthed an NGO called CNJ Foundation, which caters for survivors traumatic experience especially accidents survivors linking them to psychological counselling educational scholarships skills and vocational training of their choice, helping them regain their sanity and dignity”.

He said the NGO, besides partnering with relevant “Federal and state agencies to cater for accident survivors and their dependents, CNJF also intends to also push for legislation to establish emergency clinics on Nigerian roads at every fifty kilometres for first-aid and intensive care interventions”.

Mr Jebe who holds a memorial for his deceased family this month in Benue, called on governments at all levels, to undertake emergency repairs on interstate and state roads to reduce the number of fatalities on roads.

Mr Jebe, also wants emergency-response training and retraining, for road safety services in the country, to help them respond better to survivors of accidents.

The NGO, according to the Coordinator, has partnered with Red Cross International and several other organisations to sensitize the country on road safety practices and emergency response best practices on roads.

Vanguard