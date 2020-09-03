Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Bags USA Citizenship

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has taken USA citizenship.

This is coming after more than 30 years after the former two-time minister studied in the United States of America (USA).

Bloomberg reports that Okonjo-Iweala actually took US citizenship in 2019 as she fought for the position of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to Bloomberg, most of the candidates battling for the position with the Nigerian boast of dual citizenship, which experts believe may boost their chances at getting the much-coveted job.

The other candidates for the position, such as Jesús Seade Kuri, is Mexican and Lebanese.

Also, Amina Mohamed, a Kenyan minister, is also Somali and Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh is both Swiss and Egyptian.

Nigeria’s former finance minister worked in the US for well over 25 years without taking up its citizenship.

However, this affected her when she ran for the president of the World Bank in 2012 because she was not backed by the US, losing the seat to Korean-American Jim Yong Kim.

The eight candidates who have registered their interest to run the race include three from Africa, two from Europe, and one each from Middle-East, Asia and North America.

However, there are three women and five men.

It is also important to note that out of the six previous director-generals; three were from Europe while Thailand, New Zealand and Brazil contributed one each.

As a result, pressure has been on the 164 members to choose the next occupant of the noble office from Africa but instead of fielding one candidate to concentrate on, Africa has produced more nominees (3) than any other continent — which stands as a great disadvantage to its chances in the race.

As the nomination process ends, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is set to battle the other seven candidates for the noble office.

The Nigerian-born economist and international development expert sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC)

Previously, Okonjo-Iweala spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, scaling the ranks to the Number 2 position of Managing Director, Operations (2007-2011).

She also served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria (2003-2006, 2011-2015) under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively.

