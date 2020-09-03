NHIS: IGP directs capturing of police retirees

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Following approval of the Federal Government for enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has directed the nationwide registration and capturing of all retired police officers.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, this will be with effect from 7th September to 23rd September, 2020.

“With this development, all retired police officers, irrespective of their rank on retirement, along with a spouse, will have full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

“The exercise, which shall be in three batches, will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country. All retired police officers are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them with the following basic requirements:

National Identity Number (compulsory)

Letter of Retirement

iii. Retiree’s I.D Card

“The nationwide registration/capturing exercise is scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 7th September, 2020 – Wednesday, 9th September, 2020

– North-West States

(Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara)

– North-East States

(Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe)

– North-Central States “B”

(FCT and Nasarawa)

Date: Monday, 14th September, 2020 – Wednesday, 16th September, 2020

– South-West States

– (Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo)

– North-Central States “A”

(Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau)

Date: Monday, 21st September, 2020 – Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020

– South-South States

(Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa)

– South-East States

(Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo).”