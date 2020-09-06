Niger roads collapse after heavy downpour

Justina Asishana – Minna

Heavy downpour for two days has caused the collapse of some roads in Niger state.

One of the most affected is the Minna-Bida road with several portions of it collapsed.

Several houses and farms have been submerged as well since the rain started on Friday.

The road before Sabon Gada along the Minna-Bida road is worst affected.

But for some youths who filled it, several portions of the road would have been cut off.

Several vehicles, especially heavy duty ones, were finding it difficult to access the Minna-Bida road with onlookers advising them to seek alternative routes.

Read Also: Roads leading to Apapa to open in October

One of the youths, who spoke to The Nation at Sabon Gada, Musa Aliyu, said they had to take to fill the collapsed spots when a vehicle caught stuck, leading to massive hold- up causing discomfort for motorists.

He urged government to intervene immediately as another bout of a heavy downpour would lead to the total collapse of the roads.

Niger State Government however announced restriction of movement of articulated vehicles across roads in the state on September 15.

The roads to be affected by the restrictions include Minna-Bida, Lapai-Paiko, Lapai-Muye, the entrance of Zungeru-Wushishi, and Chanchaga Bridge-Maikunkele.

The restriction of articulated vehicles on all the state roads, according to government, has become necessary to draw the attention of relevant authorities to urgently fix deplorable federal roads in the State.

The government further stated this would allow for quick reconstruction of the Minna-Bida road, which was awarded six months ago.

But the contractors have not made appreciable progress due to the high volume of heavy-duty vehicles.