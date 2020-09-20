Niger threatens to disconnect barracks from water supply over debts

Justina Asishana – Minna

Niger State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, has threatened that the Army Barracks in Minna will soon have its water supply cut off by the state Water And Sewage Corporation due to its reluctance to pay the debts owed.

He said this during a media round-table in Minna, when he was told the debts owed by security agencies and efforts being made by some of the agencies to pay their debts.

The Assistant General Manager (AGM), Commercial Services of the Niger State Water and Sewage Corporation, Aliyu Danladi Umar, had told the commissioner that the Nigeria Army, Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and other agencies owe the corporation over N700million.

He explained that the Police have been making effort to meet up with its payment even though they are yet to completely settle their debts.

Umar explained that the Army told the corporation that the approval for payment has to come from the Army headquarters, and not officers in the barracks.

The commissioner, who was clearly displeased with the development, said, “If it will be proper for the police to pay and those living in police quarters to pay for their water bills, it should not be difficult for those in the Army barracks to pay.

“Tell them that if it is difficult for them to pay, it will not be difficult for us to disconnect them from water. It is not our business if the people in the army barracks are not paying utility or not, what we need is a payment for our service.”

He lamented that the non remittance of the funds for water used is affecting the services of the corporation, adding that it will soon introduce domestic metering to consumers to address the no-revenue water being experienced by the corporation.