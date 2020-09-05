Nigeria @60: FG calls for ideas on anniversary branding

Nigerian Flag

As countdown to Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee begins, the Federal Government has called on Nigerians to submit creative ideas that can brand the anniversary.

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, made the call on Saturday in a statement in Abuja as part of the activities to mark the celebration.

Pantami, who doubles as Chairman, Diamond, Innovation, Change Sub-Committee, Nigeria @60 Inter-ministerial Committee, said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved an inclusive National Independence Celebration programme in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

He said that to ensure inclusiveness, the thematic and creative aspects of the event would be designed by Nigerians for Nigeria, focusing on the proposed theme “Together at 60”.

“On Oct.1, Nigeria will be celebrating its Diamond Jubilee as it turns 60 years.

“It is a day that reminds every citizen about the dawn of the nation we call our country, a diverse nation with resilient and hardworking people.

“Nigerians have gone far and wide, impacting their communities and the world at large and as the saying goes, we are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.

“The Federal Government uses this opportunity to celebrate our strength as one indivisible country.

“The Federal Government is also providing opportunity for Nigerians to choose their brand and harness the power of our creative minds to create other elements that will form the brand of the anniversary,’’ he said.

Pantami said the committee would be anticipating a challenge in which they would be looking for talented, critical thinking and creative individuals or teams to produce content for the anniversary.

Pantami said that the content could be the slogan, photograph and a poem for Nigerians to mark the anniversary from Oct. 1, to Dec. 30, 2021.

The minister directed citizens to participate in the challenge as well as vote for the best brand through the challenge portal, https://nigeriaAt60.gov.ng.

According to him, the best brand and concept will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and adopted for celebrating the country’s 60th anniversary.

“The winners will also receive prizes, in addition to being part of this epoch-making event.

“As the country eagerly awaits the unveiling of the winning brand and other elements of the celebration, we look forward to the active participation of all,” he said. (NAN)