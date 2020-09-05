Nigeria: Airstrikes Disrupt Armed Bandits At Kuduru, Kwaimbana Forests

The Nigerian military Friday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralized several armed bandits and disrupted their camps in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana forest areas of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement, said this was achieved through separate air strikes carried out on September 2 and 3, on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the two locations were being used as staging areas by the bandits.

He said the attack on the Kuduru Forest hideout was executed after aerial reconnaissance missions observed significant number of armed bandits around some compounds in a small settlement within the forest.