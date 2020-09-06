Nigeria At 60: FG Launches Creative Challenge to Celebrate Diamond Jubilee

File photo: The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami

To celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the Federal Government has launched a creative challenge to mark the Diamond Jubilee.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami who is the Chairman of the Diamond/Innovation/Change Sub-Committee disclosed this in a statement shared on the Ministry’s Twitter handle.

“To ensure inclusiveness, the thematic and creative aspects of the event would be designed by Nigerians for Nigeria. The theme of the celebration is “Together at 60,” the minister said.

“As the saying goes, we are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided. The Federal Government, therefore, wants to use this opportunity to celebrate our strength as one indivisible country.

“Also, provide an opportunity for Nigerians to choose their brand and harness the power of our creative minds to create other elements that will form the Brand of the Anniversary.”

#Nigeriaat60 Creativity/ Innovation Challenge!

Theme: Together at 60

A Call for Participation To vote for the best brand and participate in the challenge, kindly visit; https://t.co/R5q5o6q61m.

#DigitalNigeria#DigitalSkills pic.twitter.com/CG6HTGEnCU — Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) September 5, 2020

Pantami noted that the Sub Committee of the Interministerial Committee is seeking for talented, critical thinking and creative individuals or teams to “produce the slogan, photograph, and a poem for Nigerians to mark the country’s 60th Anniversary, from 1st October 2020 to 30th December 2021.”

The statement, therefore, called on interested individuals to take part in the challenge and vote for the best brand on the challenge portal: https://nigeriaAt60.gov.ng.

“The best brand and concept will be presented to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and will be used in celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary,” he said. “The winners will also receive prizes, in addition to being part of this epoch-making event.”