Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Constructs N1.24bn 11 Township Roads

Bauchi State government has begun the construction of 11 township roads with N1.24 billion in different communities in Bauchi State, aimed at promoting infrastructural Development.

Rivers State Governor Mr. Nyesom Wike who flagged off the ceremony in Bauchi noted with satisfaction, the foresight of Governor Bala Mohammed to embark on construction of roads in the state despite the shrinking economy.

He said when completed, the roads would boost the economic status of the state, adding that “it is not easy for a state with less IGR to embark on execution of developmental projects and that’s the reason for my coming to Bauchi today.

“Because of my relationship with the Bauchi Governor and his desire to work for his people, Rivers State Government will continue to support him to work for the happiness of the entire citizens of Bauchi state,” Wike said.

The roads to be constructed are those of Gwangwangwan to Bakaro to Kofar Dumi, Malamgoje to Bakin Kura linking Muda Lawal market with a distance of 3 kilometers, Bununu township roads, 2.65 kilometres and Sade township roads, 2.5 kilometres.

Others were Disina township roads which are about 1.65 kilometers and water drainage.

Governor Bala Mohammed during the ceremony said the the construction of 11 township roads is an opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of his administration towards promoting the relevance of infrastructural development in the state.

The Governor said the roads were carefully selected through consultations at the grassroots, adding that urban centres and historical towns in the state have suffered neglect, hence his administration was left with no option than to reverse the ugly trend.

“My Government is being responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of its people thus resolute in fulfilling all campaign promises.”

Governor Bala Mohammed at the ceremony reiterated the commitment of his administration towards continued intervention in infrastructural provision at both urban and rural areas of the state.