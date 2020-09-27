Nigeria: #BBNaija2020 – Laycon Wins N85m Grand Prize

After a hectic 70days(10 weeks) in the 2020 Big Brother Nigeria lockdown Season 5 Reality TV Show, that got people all over Africa and beyond glued to their TV sets and gunning for their preferred housemate, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba aka Laycon who had been singled out as the most energetic and intelligent housemate with a huge fan base, beat Dorathy , Nengi , Neo and Vee to clinch the ultimate grand prize of N85m at this year’s Africa biggest reality show tagged “BBNaijaLockdown2020.”

The grand prize which includes a N30m cash prize makes this season’s winnings the biggest since its debut back in 2006 and highest prize for a reality TV show on the continent.

Laycon will be going home with a whooping sum of N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Laycon beat fellow Housemates, Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee with a blistering 60 per cent to win Big Brother Naija 2020.

Laycon Icons (fans) took to the street as the announcement was made to celebrate him. They shouted “We are Icon! “We are Icon!” As passersby looked with amazement.

He has been penciled down to feature top rated stars like Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Olamide, Davido, Rema, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and many more collaborations in the industry.

Starting off at the biggest finale , Fireboy DML, Rema , Mayorkun and Davido brought down the House with epic performances that would be remembered for a long time.

The first housemate to be evicted on the final day was Vee followed by Neo. Nengi got the booth the Dorathy before Laycon was announced the winner of season 5.

A flashback shows how the show started off with the evictions of Lilo, Kat3na then Eric and Tochi. Also Praise was evicted then TolaniBaj , Wathoni, Brighto got the booth.

The game got messier and tensed as one of the hopefuls for the finals, Erica was disqualified from the reality game show after her fracas with another housemate, Laycon, paving a clear for him to win this year’s show.

Also Lucy was evicted that same night. Kaisha left after her spat with Nengi.

Kiddwaya and Prince were shown their way out , dashing the hope of many who believed in them. Then followed Trickytee and Ozo who became like the highlight of this edition for his lust or love for Nengi who doesn’t give a hoot about him.

Vee and Neo were the underrated housemates of 2020 lockdown that nobody expected would get to the Top 5.

On the Saturday final house party, all the evicted housemates were invited to come party with the finalists but only the disqualified Erica was unequivocally left out.

It was tears for Nengi who said Ozo her supped crush and a few other housemates ignored her at the party, same housemates and many fans whose Ozo’s obsession made them dislike her. Vee also spoke about some housemates who refused to exchange pleasantries , adding that she don’t care about what they think about her.

At the final diary session, #BBVee says her time in Biggies House has been fun, fun, fun and emotional, but overall she really enjoyed the ups and downs.

#BBNeo is so grateful to be here and has big plans for himself after the journey in the House, starting with the family first.

#BBDorathy says she would not change a thing from her experience from the House because she feels loved.

#BBLaycon says his experience in the House has been life-changing, unexplainable, wonderful and full of growth.

#BBNengi is sad that this is the last conversation she is going to have with Biggie and she regrets nothing.

Fans have continued to comment on social media after the finals and it seems everyone expected the result.

Other evicted housemates made it to the live show , except Erica who was disqualified after her fracas with Laycon. It has been a Topsy-Turvey 10 weeks and the expectations would be high for the next edition.

The Africa’s biggest reality TV show, BBNaija kicked-off Sunday July 19, 2020 with 20 housemates welcomed into the BBNaija lockdown house to jostle for the grand prize of N85m.