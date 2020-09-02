Nigeria: Buhari Advised Against Scrapping of Amnesty Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised against scrapping the amnesty programme, saying it would plunge the country into another round of insurgency in the Niger Delta region.

An Ijaw leader in Delta state, High Chief Wellington Bobo spoke in Warri, Delta state, adding that the President should ignore recommendations that the programme be discontinued as it would have negative impact on the economy.

Chief Bobo who is the Oroupaowei of Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South-West local government area also urged the President to apply the sledge hammer on anyone found to have corruptly enriched himself or herself from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“Mr. President should know that it will be too risky to think about scraping of Niger Delta amnesty programme as it may plunge the country into avoidable war as the country’s economy will be greatly affected.”, he said.

“The threat to shutdown oil facilities by Niger Delta oil producing communities should not be trivialized and treated with levity as it is capable of affecting the country’s economy.”, he said

“It is my passionate appeal that all indicted over allegations of corruption in NDDC be properly investigated and punished accordingly.

