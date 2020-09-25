Nigeria Confirms 125 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has been witnessing lower number of cases in recent most. Benjamin Oluwatoyin/Channels TV

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed one hundred and twenty-five fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the latest COVID-19 infections in the West African nation in a tweet on its handle, Thursday.

Lagos State which at the onset of the pandemic was the epicentre of the virus had 37 new cases – the highest number of infections for the day.

In total, twelve states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, had fresh coronavirus cases for the day under review, according to the data from the NCDC.

Eighteen more cases were reported in Plateau State, FCT – 17; Ogun – 15; Rivers -10; Benue – 7; Kaduna – 7; Anambra – 5; Oyo – 3.

Other states with newly-infected persons are as follows: Cross River – 2; Ondo – 2; Edo – 1 and Imo -1.

The new COVID-19 cases take the total infections in Nigeria to 57,849 out of which 49,098 have recovered. However, 1,102 deaths have been recorded from the virus.

Job Plan

Britain on Thursday launched a coronavirus winter battle plan to protect jobs and boost the fragile economy after surging infections sparked fresh nationwide measures to slow the spread.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak hosts a remote press conference to update the nation on his economic measures announced today during the covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on September 24, 2020. (Photo by JOHN SIBLEY / POOL / AFP)

Finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled his new jobs protection scheme that will support wages of staff keeping at least one-third of their usual working hours.

The plan, starting in November, does not, however, go as far as the furlough scheme ending next month that has paid out billions of pounds to support wages of some ten million workers.

“The next phase of our planned economic response” would “protect jobs and the economy over the winter period,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak told parliament.

Global Picture

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 978,448 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 31,975,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 21,891,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Wednesday, 6,318 new deaths and 304,210 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 1,228 new deaths, followed by India with 1,129 and Brazil with 869.

File photo: People wait to receive medical attention, outside the emergency area at Alberto Sabogal Hospital in Lima, on May 27, 2020. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)

The United States is the worst-hit country with 201,910 deaths from 6,934,233 cases. At least 2,670,256 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 138,977 deaths from 4,624,885 cases, India with 91,149 deaths from 5,732,518 cases, Mexico with 74,949 deaths from 710,049 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,862 deaths from 409,729 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 97 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain 66, Bolivia 66, and Brazil 65.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,314 cases (seven new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 80,513 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 330,403 deaths from 8,944,819 cases, Europe 227,862 deaths from 5,060,966 infections, the United States and Canada 211,189 deaths from 7,081,746 cases, Asia 130,109 deaths from 7,564,259 cases, Middle East 43,430 deaths from 1,861,008 cases, Africa 34,521 deaths from 1,430,902 cases, and Oceania 934 deaths from 31,321 cases.