Nigeria: Covid-19 Cases Rise By 143 to 54,008

Covid-19 cases in Nigeria.

Nigeria has recorded 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 54,008 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau recorded 35 new cases; Kaduna, 21; Lagos, 19; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 13; Ebonyi, nine; Adamawa, Enugu and Katsina, seven each; Edo, six; Kwara, five; Osun, three; Anambra, Niger, Ogun and Kano, two each; while Benue, Borno and Sokoto recorded one each.

It said: “So far, 54,008 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded. 41,638 patients have been discharged, while 1,013 persons have died.”

