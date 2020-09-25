Nigeria deports French national, 10 Egyptians, eight others

The Nigerian government has deported 19 foreigners from the country.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, on Friday.

According to the statement, the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, signed the order for the deportation.

This order is in accordance with the section 45 subsection (2) and section 46 subsection (1), and section 47 subsection (1) of the Immigration Act 2015.

One of the deportees, Ali Mahamat, was deported to France while another, Kasinayhan Ramasamy, was deported to India.

The statement said Mr Mahamat was found to be engaged in activities capable of undermining the security of a friendly neighbouring country to Nigeria in Maiduguri, Borno State, while Mr Ramasamy was found working as a shop attendant in Kano.

The statement said an additional 10 Egyptians that violated the conditions for their entry were also deported by the order of the minister.

It also confirmed that seven Sri Lankans, that were jailed for petroleum product-related offences after serving their jail terms, were ordered by the courts to be deported to their country.

The comptroller general of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, directed that all migrants in Nigeria should comply fully with the laws guiding their residence and entry.

“The public is advised to note that all special exemptions granted to migrants due to COVID-19 have elapsed,” it concluded.

