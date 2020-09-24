Nigeria: Govt Advertises Sale of Nine-Year-Old Presidential Jet

The federal government yesterday advertised the sale of a jet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066, which is on the Presidential Fleet.

The business-size jet, which entered into service in December 2011, has capacity for nine passengers and three crew.

In the published advert, the federal government disclosed that the aircraft with a range of 3,190-nautical mile had flown for 1,768 hours.

It said the aircraft could be inspected at the Presidential Air Fleet’s hangar located at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Interested buyers were requested to submit their closed bid to the Chairman of the Committee for Sale of Aircraft, Office of the National Security Adviser, care of Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

In an advertisement published in some national dailies, prospective buyers were directed to submit a refundable bank draft for $50,000 to the committee with the bid.

It also said that all the bids should be quoted in United States dollars.

The notice read, “Please note that all bids must be submitted within one week of this publication. Background check is required as a pre-qualification for the bid. Prospective bidders who want to inspect the aircraft will be granted access within one week from this advertisement.”