Nigeria: Govt Relaxes Nationwide Curfew

The Federal Government has again reviewed the nationwide curfew put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The curfew will now be in place for four hour daily from 12am to 4am.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, announced this during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja,Thursday.

“I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad,” he said.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Federal Government had in May imposed a nationwide curfew from 6pm to 8am. The curfew was reviewed in June to start from 10pm to 4am.

Details later…