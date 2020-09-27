Nigeria: I Saw My Eviction Coming – Nengi

The third evictee of the last five standing in the Big Brother Naija lockdown house, Nengi said she saw her eviction coming.

“I just had the feeling,” she told the host, Ebuka when she joined him on stage after her eviction.

By her eviction, Nengi became the second runner-up of Big Brother Naija 2020.

On her relationship with Ozo outside the BBN house, Nengi said she will give it a thought . she also said that she will be venturing into business again.